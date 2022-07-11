India will overtake China as the most populous nation

India will surpass China as the most populous country on earth in 2023.

The world’s population is growing at its slowest pace since 1950, UN says.

More than half of the rise forecast in population in the coming decades will be concentrated in eight countries.

The UN predicted that the world’s population will hit eight billion on November 15 and that; in 2023, India would overtake China as the planet’s most populated nation.

Without providing details, Secretary General Antonio Guterres stated; that the global population milestone “is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet; and an opportunity to reflect on where we still fall short of our promises to one another.”

He said, “This is an opportunity to celebrate our variety; acknowledge our shared humanity, and marvel at advances in health care; that have substantially lowered mother and child death rates.”

The UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs predicted that global population growth; is now occurring at its weakest rate since 1950.

The population should reach 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050; before reaching a peak of around 10.4 billion in the 2080s; and staying there until 2100.

While some emerging nations are seeing a net decline in birth rates; the analysis predicted that eight countries will account for more than half of the increase; in global population over the next several decades.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan; the Philippines, and Tanzania, according to the report, are among them.