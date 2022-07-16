A series of collisions involving 21 vehicles happened on Interstate 90 near Hardin.

The National Weather Service had issued severe thunderstorm warnings for south central and southeastern Montana.

On Interstate 90 close to Hardin, there were a number of crashes involving 21 automobiles; according to Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay M. Nelson via email.

He explained, “A rapidly developing dust storm resulted in a 21-vehicle collision this evening.

The possibility of casualties was not immediately in disclosure by officials on Friday night.

According to Nelson, there will likely be many hours of delays on the route.

The Montana Department of Transportation, which initially reported about the pileup; which happened near mile post 493 at 4:55 p.m., said all eastbound traffic is sent off the highway; westbound traffic has been in restriction to one lane.

Gov. Greg Gianforte tweeted, “I’m extremely sad by the news of a multiple fatality collision; in Hardin”. “As we pray for the victims and their loved ones, please join me. We appreciate the efforts of our first responders.”

According to Todd Chambers of the National Weather Service, there were thunderstorms above Billings; which is a city about 40 miles to the west of Hardin; and a “outflow” that pushed high winds toward Hardin.

The winds, according to Chambers, outran the thunderstorm.

According to him, the winds began to pick up dust; and a 64 mph gust reported close to Hardin.

For south central and southern Montana on Friday; the National Weather Service has issued watches and warnings for severe thunderstorms.

