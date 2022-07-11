Gunmen kill 19 people in apparently random shootings at taverns in Soweto and Pietermaritzburg.

The killers from both incidents are on the run, according to police.

Police said on Sunday that two seemingly random shootings at South African bars; resulted in the deaths of 19 individuals, reiterating the country’s grim reputation; as a global hub for homicide.

In the early hours of Sunday, gunmen armed with rifles and handguns opened fire; in the Orlando East pub in the Soweto township; killing 15 people and injuring nine others, according to police.

Elias Mawela, the provincial police commissioner for Gauteng; claims that it was clear from the manner the bullet casings were; that the shooters were acting carelessly.

Sthembiso, 34, and Luyanda, 18, one of Sololo Mjoli’s two sons, both slain in the attack; at the bar in one of Soweto’s less affluent neighbourhoods that is primarily; made up of metal sheet shacks.

The 59-year-old gardener expressed his “heartbreak,” saying that Sthemibiso’s girlfriend; she had found him still breathing when she had arrived on the site; soon after the gunshot.

He was then taken to the hospital, where he died.

Thobani Mhlabiso, a bar server, said that he retreated behind the refrigerator; to escape the attack.

He says, “There was blood all throughout.”

Four people killed and eight injured in a second; seemingly random shooting that occurred hours earlier; at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in a bar in Pietermaritzburg; 500 kilometres southeast of Soweto.

The two shootings, according to the officers, were unrelated. According to authorities, who noted that it was unclear; how many assailants are present in either shooting; the murderers from both events remain on the run.

With 20,000 murders a year, South Africa, which has a population of roughly 60 million; is one of the most violent nations in the world.

