In response to the mass massacre at her hometown’s July 4 parade, Rachel Brosnahan says: “I feel like throwing up”

Following a horrific shooting that took place in her hometown of Illinois on July 4, Rachel Brosnahan made a call to action against gun violence.

Early on Monday, a shooter opened fire on a July 4 parade in the Highland Park neighborhood of Chicago, killing six people and injuring dozens more.

The parade, according to Brosnahan, “is a highlight of the year for so many families,” she wrote in a social media post.

“I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out,” the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star admitted in a statement, “but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you contact your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone.”

Additionally, Brosnahan provided a link to donate to Everytown for Gun Safety.

I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families. I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone. No words. https://t.co/5dE7JB8Z17 — Rachel Brosnahan (@RachelBros) July 4, 2022

The alleged shooter, a male 22-year-old, was captured on Monday after a protracted manhunt. According to CNN, the man legally purchased his firearm, a “high-powered rifle,” according to the authorities.

During a trip to Highland Park, Illinois Senator Dick Durbin echoed Brosnahan’s plea for change.

According to CNN, Durbin stated that “there is no rationale for an individual to own a military assault weapon.” “For hunting, sports, or even self-defense, it is useless. It is a deadly weapon.”

NPR reports that the United States has already seen at least 309 mass shootings in 2022, including the recent Texas slaughter at Robb Elementary School. Hollywood celebrities including Matthew McConaughey, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Gabrielle Union, Adam McKay, and a number of late-night TV hosts have also spoken out against gun violence, like Brosnahan.

