The US House of Representatives has passed an India-specific legislative amendment.

It gives an expemtion to New Delhi over its missile purchase from Moscow.

Under the amendment, India would be protected from punitive actions under the CAATSA.

With a majority of voice votes, the US House of Representatives has approved an amendment; to a law pertaining to India that Congressman Ro Khana, an Indian-American, had submitted. The change grants New Delhi a waiver on its missile purchase from Moscow.

An article in Daily Dawn stated that the change will shield India from sanctions; under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

During floor discussion of the National Defense Authorization Act on Thursday; the legislative modification was approved as a part of an en-bloc (all at once) amendment (NDAA).

In reaction to Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2014, the US administration is permitted; to apply penalties on nations who buy significant defence equipment from Russia; under the strong CAATSA statute.

After New Delhi signed a contract with Moscow to obtain the S-400 missile defence system; in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine war, it became a bone of contention in relations between India and the US.

India has also broken US sanctions by purchasing Russian oil.

Khanna’s proposal, however, contended that the modification was required to limit China’s influence in the area.

“When China’s hostility increases, the United States must support India. I have been striving to deepen the relationship; between our nations and make sure that India can protect itself along the Indian-Chinese border; as vice chair of the India Caucus “Khanna, a congressman representing California’s 17th congressional district; made the statement.

The passage of this amendment by the House on a bipartisan basis; he stressed, was of the highest significance.

There is no relationship of greater significance to US strategic interests than the US-India partnership. Advertisement My bipartisan NDAA amendment marks the most significant piece of legislation; for US-India relations out of Congress since the US-India nuclear deal. pic.twitter.com/uXCt7n66Z7 — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) July 14, 2022

