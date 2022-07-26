Indian Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi detained amid protests

Rahul Gandhi shares his concern and support with Shah Rukh Khan on the arrest of Aryan.
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and his lovely wife Gauri Khan are...
Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was detained by police while protesting with members of his party, the Congress on Tuesday.
They were protesting in Delhi while party president Sonia Gandhi was being interrogated by a government agency that investigates financial crimes.
She and Rahul Gandhi have been accused of misusing party funds to purchase valuable real estate in a complicated financial transaction.
The Gandhis deny the charges.
They have accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicising federal law enforcement agencies.
Mrs Gandhi was questioned for the second time in connection with the case.
Mr Gandhi and other party members had sat on a road in Delhi, surrounded by dozens of police officers, protesting against issues ranging from inflation to the alleged targeting of opposition leaders before he was detained.
After about an hour, he and several others were transported to a detention centre by bus.
In the same case, Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED for approximately 50 hours over five days in June. Mrs Gandhi was summoned for questioning at the same time as Mr Gandhi, but her summons was delayed after she tested positive for Covid-19.
The 75-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital and later released.
Mrs Gandhi is being questioned by a federal law enforcement agency for the first time. The BJP has denied accusations made by Congress party leaders that they are abusing federal institutions to settle political scores.
Subramanian Swamy, a BJP politician, filed the case against the Gandhis, accusing them of misusing party funds to purchase the now-defunct National Herald newspaper.
The newspaper was published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL), a company founded in 1937 by 5,000 other freedom fighters.
After becoming Prime Minister of India in 1947, Nehru resigned as chairman of the board of the newspaper.
The Congress party, however, continued to play a significant role in shaping the newspaper’s ideology. Some of India’s most well-known journalists have worked for the daily, which is still supported by the Congress party.
Due to financial constraints, the newspaper ceased publication in 2008. It was relaunched as a digital publication in 2016 and is now widely regarded as a mouthpiece for Congress.
Mr Swamy claims that the Gandhis used Congress party funds and took over AJL to try to acquire real estate assets worth more than 20 billion rupees ($250 million; £208 million) in several cities, including Delhi and Mumbai.
Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.