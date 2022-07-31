Indiana Senate passes bill prohibiting abortions

Indiana state senators narrowly approve a nearly total ban on abortion.

The bill now goes to the House of Representatives.

Exceptions would be made for rape and incest, but the victim would have to sign a notarized document.

The bill now goes to the House of Representatives after a rough week of debate over whether to make exceptions for rape and incest.

After approximately three hours of debate, the Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20, sending the bill to the House with the bare minimum of 26 votes.

The bill bans abortions after a fertilised egg implants in the uterus. Exceptions would be made for rape and incest, but the victim would have to sign a notarized document.

Indiana is one of the first states run by Republicans to talk about making abortion rules stricter since the Supreme Court struck down a national right to abortion last month.

After the rape and incest exceptions were left in the bill, ten Republican senators voted against it. This split the GOP.

Before the vote, supporters of abortion rights stated that the bill went too far. Dr Roberto Darroca, one of the numerous doctors who testified against it, called for an exception to protect the mother’s health.

“Decisions must be made rapidly. Having to wait for legal counsel would freeze this decision-making process,” according to Darroca.

“Can you imagine the dilemma the physician faces? The physician’s liberty versus the life of the patient and the child?“

Opponents of abortion argue that it does not go far enough.

Mark Hosbein attended Tuesday’s Statehouse event.

For the second day in a row, demonstrators cheered and shouted during Senate committee hearings.

Indianapolis’ Hosbein favours abortion without exception, even to save the mother’s life.

“It’s wrong to try to kill the mother to save the baby, and it’s wrong to try to kill the baby to save the mother,” he said. “There are all kinds of limits, restrictions and everything going on here. But I’m here in hopes of stopping the whole thing.“

