iPhone takes a bullet for a soldier from Ukraine

Video shows a Ukrainian soldier pulling an iPhone 11 Pro out of his rucksack.

He presumably used it as a bulletproof vest since; without it, the bullet would have killed him.

The video was posted on Reddit and garnered over 3,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

Advertisement

On social media, a video showing a Ukrainian soldier; being saved by his iPhone 11 Pro has gone viral.

The video of a Ukrainian soldier pulling an iPhone out of his rucksack was initially posted on Reddit.

The bullet-riddled phone is the centre of the camera’s attention. The man presumably used it as a bulletproof vest since without it; the bullet would have killed him.

Also Read southern Ukraine: soldiers destroy two hostile Uragan MLRS In southern Ukraine, soldiers destroyed two enemies of Uragan multiple launch rocket...

More than 3,000 people voted it up, and there were many comments. “An apple a day keeps the doctors away,” a user observed.

Advertisement

Another remarked, “iPhones are finally useful for something.”

Also Read First trial for Russian soldier accused of rape to start in Ukraine Mikhail Romanov, 32, has allegedly murdered man and raping his wife. It...