iPhone takes a bullet for a soldier from Ukraine

On social media, a video showing a Ukrainian soldier; being saved by his iPhone 11 Pro has gone viral.
The video of a Ukrainian soldier pulling an iPhone out of his rucksack was initially posted on Reddit.
The bullet-riddled phone is the centre of the camera’s attention. The man presumably used it as a bulletproof vest since without it; the bullet would have killed him.
More than 3,000 people voted it up, and there were many comments. “An apple a day keeps the doctors away,” a user observed.
Another remarked, “iPhones are finally useful for something.”
