Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
iPhone takes a bullet for a soldier from Ukraine

iPhone takes a bullet for a soldier from Ukraine

Articles
Advertisement
iPhone takes a bullet for a soldier from Ukraine

iPhone takes a bullet for a soldier from Ukraine

Advertisement
  • Video shows a Ukrainian soldier pulling an iPhone 11 Pro out of his rucksack.
  • He presumably used it as a bulletproof vest since; without it, the bullet would have killed him.
  • The video was posted on Reddit and garnered over 3,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments.
Advertisement

On social media, a video showing a Ukrainian soldier; being saved by his iPhone 11 Pro has gone viral.

The video of a Ukrainian soldier pulling an iPhone out of his rucksack was initially posted on Reddit.

The bullet-riddled phone is the centre of the camera’s attention. The man presumably used it as a bulletproof vest since without it; the bullet would have killed him.

Also Read

southern Ukraine: soldiers destroy two hostile Uragan MLRS
southern Ukraine: soldiers destroy two hostile Uragan MLRS

In southern Ukraine, soldiers destroyed two enemies of Uragan multiple launch rocket...

More than 3,000 people voted it up, and there were many comments. “An apple a day keeps the doctors away,” a user observed.

Advertisement

Another remarked, “iPhones are finally useful for something.”

Also Read

First trial for Russian soldier accused of rape to start in Ukraine
First trial for Russian soldier accused of rape to start in Ukraine

Mikhail Romanov, 32, has allegedly murdered man and raping his wife. It...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story