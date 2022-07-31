Iran floods last week claim at least 80 lives and leave 30 people missing

Tehran province is the hardest-hit with 35 deaths.

Initial estimates point to more than 60 trillion rials (about $200 million) in damages.

In 2019, heavy rains in Iran’s south left at least 76 dead; and caused damage estimated at more than $2 billion.

Advertisement

State media reported on Saturday that floods that have devastated Iran for more than a week; had claimed the lives of at least 80 people and left another 30 people missing.

According to Yaghoub Soleimani, secretary-general of the Red Crescent Society, “59 persons died; and 30 are still missing in the incidents triggered by recent floods” as of July 23; the beginning of the Iranian month of Mordad.

On top of that, right before Mordad began, Fars in the generally dry south had flash floods; brought on by severe rains that claimed at least 22 lives.

Many of the victims were relaxing by a river that day.

Around 83 million people live in the country, and Soleimani claimed that 60 cities, 140 towns; and more than 500 villages have all been impacted by the flooding.

With 35 fatalities, Tehran Province is the worst-affected. According to a list provided by the Red Crescent; the province close by Mazandaran has the largest number of missing people—20.

Advertisement

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader, sent his sympathies to the families in a message that was posted; on his website on Saturday. He also urged the authorities to take the appropriate actions to rectify the harm.

Also Read One killed in fighting between Iranian border forces and the Taliban Clashes broke out after Taliban tried to raise their flag "in an...

According to his office, President Ebrahim Raisi visited flood-devastated communities; in the Firouzkouh district to the east of the city.

According to official media, a mountain avalanche late on Thursday; claimed 14 lives and caused significant damage there.

People were seen attempting to get their possessions in the videos and images that Iranian media; and social media outlets released online.

According to Agriculture Minister Javad Sadatinejad, according to official broadcaster IRIB; preliminary estimates indicate that the agriculture industry has suffered losses; of more over 60 trillion rials (about $200 million).

Advertisement

More rain is expected in the southern and northern regions in the coming days; Iran’s meteorology centre said on Saturday.

According to scientists, climate change intensifies extreme weather, including droughts; and the possibility for stronger rainstorms.

Iran has seen many droughts over the past ten years, as have other nations in the area; but it has also experienced frequent floods, which are compounded worse when heavy rain falls on sun-baked land.

At least 76 people are known to have died and more than $2 billion in damage were caused; by severe rains in the south of Iran in 2019.

Also Read Iran flooding leaves at least 80 dead and 30 missing Iran flooding leaves at least 80 deadYaghoub Soleimani, secretary-general of the Red...