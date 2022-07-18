Iran has ‘technical ability’ to build nuclear bomb: official

Iran’s atomic energy chief says country could build a bomb but has no plan to (credits:google)

Kamal Kharrazi, head of an advisory board affiliated with Iran’s leadership.

Tehran has carried out extensive drills to be able to strike deep inside Israel.

Iran has accused the United States of provoking tensions in the Middle East.

Advertisement

Iran has the technical capability to build a nuclear weapon but has not decided to do so, An official told media on Sunday.

Iran “has the technical capability to build a nuclear bomb,” according to Kamal Kharrazi, head of an advisory board affiliated with Iran’s leadership.

But Tehran has “not made a decision to build an atomic bomb”, he added.

The comments come after US President Joe Biden visited the Middle East this week and signed a security pact with Israel vowing to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

It also comes as efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers remain stalled.

Kharrazi, a former foreign minister, also told Al Jazeera that Tehran had carried out extensive drills to be able to strike deep inside Israel “if sensitive (Iranian) installations are targeted”.

Advertisement

He did not specify when the drills took place.

The 2015 nuclear deal offered Iran sanctions relief in exchange for imposing limits on its nuclear programme and sought to guarantee Tehran could not develop a nuclear weapon, something it has always denied wanting to do.

The United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018 under then president Donald Trump and reimposed biting sanctions, prompting Tehran to step away from many of its own commitments under the deal.

Iran has held direct talks with remaining parties to the accord — and indirect talks with the United States — in a bid to restore the deal, but negotiations have been at an impasse since March.

The new security pact signed this week by Israel and the United States commits Washington to “never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon”, stating that the US “is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome”.

Asked on Thursday how long the US was prepared to give efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, Biden said “we’re not going to wait forever”.

Advertisement

Tehran earlier Sunday accused Washington of provoking tensions in the Middle East, after Biden vowed that the United States would not “tolerate efforts by any country to dominate another in the region through military buildups, incursions, and/or threats”, in a transparent reference to Iran.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said earlier this month that Tehran had started “feeding… a cascade of… centrifuges” at a fuel enrichment plant.

The techniques would make it easier for Iran to transition to a different level of uranium enrichment.

In January 2021, Iran announced that it was enriching uranium to 20% at that facility, well above the 3.67 percent agreed upon in the 2015 deal, before later stating that it had enriched to 60% at another facility, still short of the 90% required for military-grade uranium.

Also Read Iran accused US of inciting ‘crises’ in Middle East Tehran accuses Washington of trying to create tensions and crises in the...