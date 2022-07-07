Ireland seizes on Boris departure and issues a challenge over Brexit

The relationship between the UK and Ireland has been “strained and challenged” in recent times.

Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister has offered his best wishes to Boris Johnson following his resignation.

Mr Martin has called for a return to the true spirit of partnership and mutual respect needed for peace.

“While Prime Minister Johnson and I participated extensively together, we didn’t always agree; and the relationship between our administrations has been strained; and stretched in recent times,” Mr. Martin said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon. He said, “We now have the chance to return to the real spirit of collaboration; and mutual respect that is essential to support the benefits of the Good Friday Agreement”; alluding to a 1998 Northern Ireland peace agreement.

“Prime Minister Johnson has led the British Government during a particularly difficult era; including dealing with the consequences of COVID-19 and the reaction to the situation in Ukraine,” continued Mr. Martin.

“From a personal standpoint, I am aware that he has experienced a trying few weeks; and after learning of his resignation, I send my best wishes to him and his family for the future.

“Britain is Ireland’s nearest neighbour, and our two nations have had a long, deep; and enduring relationship.

“The foundation for peace and prosperity on these islands; is our two administrations working closely together.”

While he and Mr. Johnson had “worked aggressively together,” Mr. Martin recognised; that their inability to establish common ground had impacted UK-Ireland ties.

He clarified: “We must collaborate in an atmosphere of mutual respect, trust, and collaboration; if we are to fulfil our shared duties related to the Good Friday Agreement’s stewardship; and foster more extensive bilateral connections between us.

“That is more crucial now than ever, and I would once again encourage a reversal of unilateral action; whether it be on dealing with the consequences of the past, human rights; or the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

The Irish government “stands ready,” according to Simon Coveney, minister of foreign affairs of Ireland; to cooperate with a new British prime minister.

Tweeted Mr. Coveney: “The Irish government is prepared to collaborate with a future UK PM to defend our common successes; in the peace process and our shared legal obligation to handle Brexit.

“First, let’s establish a government in Stormont. I want the best for Boris Johnson and his family.”

Mary Lou McDonald, the head of Sinn Fein, was less kind, labelling Mr. Johnson’s relations with Ireland; as “wholly negative,” adding that he will “not be missed.”

