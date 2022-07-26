Israel demolishes homes of alleged Palestinian assailants

Israel demolishes the homes of two Palestinians suspected of killing an Israeli security guard in April.

Vyacheslav Golev was shot and killed at the entrance of a Jewish village in the occupied West Bank.

Hamas, a terrorist Palestinian organisation, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Israeli forces demolished the homes of two Palestinian suspected of killing an Israeli security guard in April.

On April 29, Vyacheslav Golev was shot and killed at the entrance of a Jewish village in the occupied West Bank.

Hamas, a terrorist Palestinian organisation, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Two Palestinians suspected of carrying out the incident were later arrested by Israeli forces. On Tuesday, the army said that their homes in the northern West Bank community of Qarawat Bani Hassan were demolished.

The military stated that troops were attacked with firebombs and burning tyres.

Israel demolishes the homes of murdered or detained Palestinian assailants to discourage future attacks. Palestinians and rights groups call it collective punishment.

Palestinian attackers killed 19 Israelis in a series of horrible attacks, so Israeli troops have been raiding the West Bank almost every day for months.

During numerous of these raids, the military has encountered resistance, which has resulted in fatalities.

According to an official Palestinian tally, Israeli soldiers have killed more than sixty Palestinians since the beginning of the year.

The West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem, lands Israel gained in the 1967 Middle East War, are desired by the Palestinians for a future independent state.

