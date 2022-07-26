Israeli forces demolish houses of accused Palestinian gunmen

Israeli troops demolished the homes of two Palestinians accused of killing an Israeli security guard in an April attack.

RAMALLAH, West Bank, July 26 (Reuters) – Israeli troops demolished the homes of two Palestinians accused of killing an Israeli security guard in an April attack outside the West Bank settlement of Ariel, authorities said on Tuesday.

The army said in a statement that hundreds of protesters threw rocks, burning tyres, and Molotov cocktails at the soldiers as they carried out the operation in the West Bank town of Qarawet Bani Hassan.

Ibrahim Assi, the mayor of the town, condemned the operation and expressed solidarity with the relatives of the two alleged gunmen.

“Home demolition is a collective punishment policy that violates all international law,” says the UN.

According to the army statement, the two men were responsible for the deadly April 29 attack outside Ariel, one of the largest Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

According to the report, the two Palestinians are currently detained.

According to UN data, as of July 25, Israeli authorities had demolished 420 Palestinian-owned structures in the West Bank this year, compared to 911 for the entire year of 2021. The figures include both punitive demolitions and demolitions ordered because of a lack of building permits.

