Israeli forces kill Palestinian trying to escape arrest

  • The man has been identified as Rafiq Riyad Ghannem, 20.
  • He was shot by Israeli troops in Jaba, near the flashpoint city of Jenin.
  • A 17-year-old Palestinian died after being shot a day earlier in another Israeli army raid.
Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday while he was attempting to flee an army raid, according to both sides.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the man as Rafiq Riyad Ghannem, 20, and said he was shot by Israeli troops in Jaba, a town in the northern West Bank near the flashpoint city of Jenin.

Israel’s military said it had conducted “counterterrorism activity” in Jaba early on Wednesday.

“The soldiers operated according to arrest procedures, which included the use of live fire toward a suspect who was attempting to flee the scene. A hit was identified,” the army said.

“The soldiers provided medical treatment to the suspect, who was later pronounced dead. The incident is under review,” the army added.

The military said that it had arrested 24 suspects and seized a number of weapons in “extensive” overnight operations across the occupied West Bank.

On Sunday, a 17-year-old Palestinian died after being shot a day earlier in another Israeli army raid in the same town.

At least 50 Palestinians have been killed since late March, mostly in the West Bank, among them suspected militants and non-combatants.

Following a series of attacks in Israel in recent months, Israeli security forces have launched nearly daily raids in the West Bank.

Nineteen people have been killed, mostly Israeli civilians, in attacks carried out by Palestinians and Israeli Arabs. Three other Arab Israeli attackers were also killed.

