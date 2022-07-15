Advertisement
Italian PM back to the  parliament after president rejects his resign

The resignation of Italian PM Mario Draghi has been rejected by the country’s president.

Mr. Draghi, the widely respected former European Central Bank President, has led a broad coalition.

He announced his resignation after a coalition ally withdrew its support for the government earlier on Thursday.

President Sergio Mattarella, on the other hand, rejected his resignation and told him to address parliament to get a clearer picture and see if he could still command a majority.

