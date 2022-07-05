Italy issues a state of emergency due to the effects of the drought

Italy declares drought emergency in five regions devastated by a recent drought.

High temperatures and exceptionally dry conditions have brought water levels to the lowest in 70 years.

Extreme conditions underscored over the weekend when a glacial ice shelf collapsed in the northern Italian Alps.

Five northern and central areas of Italy are now in a state of emergency; as a severe heat wave has a negative impact on agriculture; and poses a danger to electricity supply.

The Po, the greatest river in the nation; has its lowest water levels in 70 years due to high temperatures and unusually dry weather.

The situation in the Po valley stands out even in the midst; of a record dry summer across Europe. Large expanses of the river bed have been apparent as a result of months; without rain and an earlier-than-usual stop in flows caused by melting snow in the western Alps; lately, a German tank from World War II appeared.

Since the beginning of the year, hydroelectric power; which typically meets 15% of the nation’s demands, has decreased by 50%; while waters from the Adriatic Sea have reached the Po delta for a record 30.6 kilometres; endangering farmland and drinking water supplies. Water is already in rations in municipalities in northern Italy.

According to agricultural group Coldiretti, the extreme weather; has caused a 30 percent decline in the seasonal harvest in the area; including forage, barley, grain, and rice. This has made an already precarious situation for the industry; which the lobby called “strategic” for the national economy; due to the conflict in Ukraine even worse.

According to a statement released on Monday, the government headed by Prime Minister Mario Draghi; will set aside 36.5 million euros ($38 million) for drought assistance. Last week, Draghi left an early Nato summit; to head an emergency meeting.

The unusual weather got highlighted over the weekend when a glacial ice shelf; in the northern Italian Alps disintegrated as the glacier’s peak reached a record-high temperature; of 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit).

On Sunday, a piece of glacier came away on top of the Marmolada; the highest peak in the Dolomites range; triggering an avalanche that at least 26 people caught in and at least seven of them dead

