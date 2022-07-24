Italy migrants: Nearly 1,200 arrive by boat in 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, about 1,200 unauthorised immigrants have entered Italy, according to authorities.

Over the previous 24 hours, about 1,200 unauthorised immigrants have entered Italy, according to authorities.

The immigrants, who are from various countries in Africa and the Middle East, arrived at several ports in Sicily.

Five dead bodies were found and 674 people were reportedly saved from a crowded fishing boat off the coast of Calabria

On Saturday, 522 more individuals who had been rescued from approximately 15 boats were transported to Lampedusa.

The vessels had left Tunisia and Libya. One of the main entry points for travellers seeking to access Europe is Lampedusa.

Migrants from Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan were among those saved.

Italian media reports that a dramatic surge of landings over the past few weeks has overwhelmed the island’s immigration centre. According to the Ansa news agency, there are currently 1,184 people being kept at the centre, much above its 350 person capacity.

Every year, the Coast Guard and non-governmental organisations save hundreds more people in need at sea.

One of the riskiest paths for unauthorised migration is the Mediterranean. The Mediterranean and the northwest Atlantic were home to 3,231 persons who were either dead or missing in 2021, according to the United Nations High High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Many of individuals undertaking the risky trip do so on improvised boats provided by people smugglers, and when the boats break down, they are frequently left abandoned in the middle of the Mediterranean.

The landings occur before of a hotly contested election in Italy, where polls indicate that the far-right Brothers of Italy may win enough seats to take the helm of a coalition with a rightward lean.

The party’s leader, Giorgia Meloni, has vowed to restrict immigration. She has already stirred up debate by calling for a blockade of the Libyan coast to prevent migrant smugglers from launching their boats toward the Italian coast.