James Lovelock, British environmental scientist who came up with Gaia theory, dies at 103

James Lovelock came up with the idea that Earth works like a single living organism.

He was an early supporter of taking action on climate change.

His family says he died at his home in Dorset, “surrounded by his family on his 103rd birthday”.

James Lovelock, a British scientist who studied the environment and came up with the idea that Earth works like a single living organism (the Gaia theory), died at the age of 103.

Lovelock died on Tuesday, “surrounded by his family on his 103rd birthday,” according to a statement from his family that was shared on social media and sent to the Guardian.

The statement said, “To the world, he was best known as a scientific pioneer, climate prophet and conceiver of the Gaia Theory,”

“To us, he was a loving husband and wonderful father with a boundless sense of curiosity a mischievous sense of humor and a passion for nature.”

Lovelock’s family said that until six months ago, “he was still able to walk along the coast near his home in Dorset and take part in interviews,” However, a bad fall has made his health worse recently.

“He passed away at 21:55 due to complications related to the fall,” his family said.

Lovelock was born in England’s Letchworth Garden City. He has made many important contributions to science, including the highly influential Gaia theory, which looks at the Earth as a model in which its living and nonliving parts interact as a complex system that is basically a single organism.

He was an early supporter of taking action on climate change, and some of his ideas have shaped how climate scientists and biologists think about the world’s ecosystems today.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Science Museum Group, which bought the rights to Lovelock’s archive in 2012, said, “James Lovelock made a vast range of contributions to scientific research, from developing instruments to search for life on Mars and creating the electron capture detector,”

“On behalf of colleagues across the Science Museum Group, we wish to send his wife, Sandy, and family our deepest condolences,” the group said.

Jonathan Watts, the global environment editor for The Guardian, knew Lovelock and put out the statement on behalf of the family. Watts said he was very sad to lose “a brilliant, funny, caring friend.”

“He will be sorely missed, though his legacy is all around us,” he said.

