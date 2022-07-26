Japan executes Akihabara mass murderer Tomohiro Kato, says reports

Kato was executed by hanging in the Tokyo Detention Centre. In 2015, he lost his appeal to commute the sentence in Japan’s highest court.

At the time of his arrest, Kato told police: “I came to Akihabara to slaughter people. It didn’t matter who I was going to kill.”

The Tokyo District Court, which sentenced him in 2011, stated that his heinous crime lacked “a shred of humanity.”

Despite criticism from international and local human rights organizations, Japan remains one of the few developed countries that still uses the death penalty.

Advertisement

Last December, it executed three people. Kato’s execution is the country’s first this year.

More than 100 people are still on death row.

On Tuesday, Mr Furukawa defended his country’s use of the death penalty, saying: “I regret that death penalties are still necessary because heinous crimes never end. As a result, abolishing the penalty is inappropriate.”

When Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took office in late 2021, Japan resumed executions. Prior to that, the country had gone two years without carrying out any executions.