Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Japan executes Akihabara mass murderer Tomohiro Kato, says reports
Japan executes Akihabara mass murderer Tomohiro Kato, says reports

Japan executes Akihabara mass murderer Tomohiro Kato, says reports

Articles
Advertisement
Japan executes Akihabara mass murderer Tomohiro Kato, says reports

Japan executes Akihabara mass murderer Tomohiro Kato, says reports

Advertisement
  • Tomohiro Kato killed seven people in a stabbing rampage in Tokyo in 2008.
  • He was sentenced to death by hanging eight years ago. His execution is the country’s first this year.
    • Advertisement
  • Japan is one of the few developed countries that still uses the death penalty.

Japan has executed a mass murderer who killed seven people in a stabbing rampage in Tokyo in 2008. Tomohiro Kato was responsible for one of the most shocking mass murders in Japan’s recent history.

He was 25 years old when he drove a truck into a crowd of pedestrians in the Akihabara shopping district, killing three people.

He then stabbed bystanders with a dagger, killing four and injuring eight others.

Advertisement

He was apprehended by police on the scene and later admitted his crimes in court, claiming that he was enraged by online bullying.

At the time, the crime sparked much debate in Japanese society about random killings, online influence, and failures in mental health support for young people. Knife ownership laws were also tightened in response.

The government confirmed Kato’s execution on Tuesday, eight years after he was sentenced to death.

Advertisement

“The case has been fully tried in the courts and the courts’ final conclusion was the death sentence… I have taken the greatest care possible in considering this case,” Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa said at a press conference.

Advertisement

Kato was executed by hanging in the Tokyo Detention Centre. In 2015, he lost his appeal to commute the sentence in Japan’s highest court.

At the time of his arrest, Kato told police: “I came to Akihabara to slaughter people. It didn’t matter who I was going to kill.”

The Tokyo District Court, which sentenced him in 2011, stated that his heinous crime lacked “a shred of humanity.”

Despite criticism from international and local human rights organizations, Japan remains one of the few developed countries that still uses the death penalty.

Advertisement

Last December, it executed three people. Kato’s execution is the country’s first this year.

More than 100 people are still on death row.

On Tuesday, Mr Furukawa defended his country’s use of the death penalty, saying: “I regret that death penalties are still necessary because heinous crimes never end. As a result, abolishing the penalty is inappropriate.”

When Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took office in late 2021, Japan resumed executions. Prior to that, the country had gone two years without carrying out any executions.

Also Read

Heart failure was discovered by Japanese Emperor Emeritus’s condition improved
Heart failure was discovered by Japanese Emperor Emeritus’s condition improved

The father of the current emperor of Japan, Emperor Emeritus Akihito, was...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ten people killed in several avalanches across the Austrian
Ten people killed in several avalanches across the Austrian
Wildfires in Chile: Two regions have declared the states of emergency
Wildfires in Chile: Two regions have declared the states of emergency
US intensifies pressure on Middle Eastern partners
US intensifies pressure on Middle Eastern partners
Zelensky claims that the situation in east Ukraine is growing worse
Zelensky claims that the situation in east Ukraine is growing worse
Pope Francis' ended his peace mission to South Sudan
Pope Francis' ended his peace mission to South Sudan
Iran opposes the thousand prisoner’s release
Iran opposes the thousand prisoner’s release
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story