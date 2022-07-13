Joe Biden makes his first presidential trip to the Middle East

US President Joe Biden has arrived in Israel for his first visit to the Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has described him as a “great Zionist”.

He will spend two days in Jerusalem and the West Bank meeting Israeli and US officials before heading to Saudi Arabia.

On his first trip to the Middle East in his new capacity as US President, Joe Biden has arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The US has “bone-deep” ties to Israel, according to Vice President Biden; who was warmly welcomed upon landing on Air Force One; at Ben Gurion airport on Wednesday.

In his opening remarks, Vice President Biden; stated that one need not be Jewish to support Zionism. “The bond between the people of Israel and the United States is profound…; It gives me great pride to report that US-Israeli ties are better than ever.

A two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian issue; was also reaffirmed by the US president.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid referred to Biden as a “great Zionist” in a speech.

Lapid described Biden as “one of the finest allies Israel has ever had;” adding that “your connection with Israel has always been personal.”

Biden is making his tenth trip to the nation. He received his first in 1973; during his first term as a senator from Delaware.

Before meeting with Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority (PA); on Friday in the occupied West Bank, Biden will spend two days in Jerusalem holding discussions with Israeli officials; including Lapid and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Since the country does not recognise Israel’s existence; Netanyahu will next take an unusual direct trip from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; where he will meet with Saudi leaders and attend a conference of Gulf allies.

