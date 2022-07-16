Joe Biden returns from Saudi Arabia after first tour as president

Biden Touts Senate Spending Deal As Key to ‘Facing Up’ to Inflation, Climate Change(credits:google)

Joe Biden ready to return from his presidential visit to Saudia Arabia.

Saudi television claimed Prince Khaled al-Faisal, saw Biden off.

Biden convened a conference with Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq.

After four days in the area, US Vice President Joe Biden departed Saudi Arabia on Air Force One on Saturday to conclude his first Middle East tour as president.

The purpose of the leader’s visit was to advance energy trade and Saudi-Israeli relations.

Saudi state-run television Al-Ekhbariya claimed that Prince Khaled al-Faisal, the governor of the province of Mecca, saw Biden off at the airport in the coastal city of Jeddah.

On Saturday, Biden convened a conference with Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq in addition to six Gulf states, while downplaying his meeting with Prince Mohammed. Domestically, that encounter has come under fire for violating human rights.

Since Russia attacked Ukraine earlier this year, causing one of the biggest oil supply crises in history, Washington has shifted its position on Saudi Arabia.

Biden had the chance to show his dedication to the region at the summit in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah after concentrating for the majority of his presidency on China’s expanding influence in Asia and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.