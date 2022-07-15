Joe Biden says Palestinians need to see ‘political horizon’

US President Joe Biden says Palestinians must see a path to statehood, even if hopes for a peace process with Israel remain bleak.

Biden’s visit to Bethlehem comes ahead of a flight to Saudi Arabia.

Biden’s visit to Bethlehem came ahead of a flight to Saudi Arabia, whose leaders changed aviation rules on Friday in an apparent show of support for Israel.

Riyadh paved the way for Israeli planes to use its airspace by announcing it was lifting restrictions on “all carriers”, a move welcomed by Biden as “historic”.

The president’s visit to the Saudi city of Jeddah will follow talks with Abbas, the latest high-level diplomatic meeting after those with the Israeli leadership on Thursday.

Biden reiterated his administration’s commitment to a two-state solution to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying there “must be a political horizon that the Palestinian people can actually see”.

“I know that the goal of the two states seems so far away,” he said in Bethlehem, alongside Abbas.

The Palestinian president said he was “taking steps” to improve the bilateral relationship and aimed to see the US consulate to Palestinians reopen in Jerusalem, which was shuttered by Trump.

“The key to peace begins with recognising the state of Palestine,” Abbas said.

With Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations moribund since 2014, the US delegation has been focusing on economic measures.

Biden announced an additional $200 million for the UN agency serving Palestinian refugees, which saw funding cut by the previous US president Donald Trump.

During a visit earlier Friday to a hospital in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, Biden pledged a $100 million aid package for medical institutions in the area.

But he made clear on Thursday he had no plans to reverse the controversial move by Trump to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, which infuriated Palestinians who see its eastern sector as the seat of their future state.

The US delegation was to also announced plans to roll out infrastructure for 4G internet across the Gaza Strip and the West Bank by the end of next year, fulfilling a longstanding aspiration among Palestinians.

With Palestinians banned by Israel from political activity in Jerusalem, the US president travelled to Bethlehem to meet Abbas.

He was greeted by a billboard reading “Justice for Shireen”, a reference to the veteran Palestinian-American journalist shot dead in May while covering an Israeli army raid in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh’s family requested to meet Biden during his visit, but a senior administration official told reporters the president “is unable to do that,” and noted that the family had been invited to Washington.

“I think if President Biden (can) find an hour and a half to go and attend a sport activity, he should have respected the family and give them 10 minutes to listen to them,” said Samer Sinijlawi, chairman of a Palestinian nonprofit, the Jerusalem Development Fund, after Biden on Thursday attended a ceremony for Jewish athletes.

In Bethlehem, dozens of protesters gathered carrying pictures of Abu Akleh and signs against Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Biden stated alongside Abbas that the US “will continue to insist on a full and transparent accounting of her death.”

Washington concluded earlier this month that she was most likely shot from an Israeli military position, but there was no evidence of intent to kill.

