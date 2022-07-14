Joe Biden talks joint investment with Israel, India, UAE

US President Joe Biden holds investment talks with Israel, India, UAE and the United Arab Emirates.

US President Joe Biden held joint investment talks with Israel, India, and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, as Washington seeks to counter China’s global reach.

The multilateral summit was held in Jerusalem, where Biden is on his first Middle East tour as president, with leaders from India and the United Arab Emirates participating virtually.

During the summit the UAE announced it would invest 2 million euros (dollars) in agricultural projects in India, which will supply the land.

Private firms from Israel and the US will be invited to also finance the scheme.

An Indian solar and wind energy project was also discussed in Jerusalem.

Biden joined the summit before speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, during which the president said he wants to secure US interests in the Middle East.

“I want to make clear that we can continue to lead in the region and not create a vacuum, a vacuum that is filled by China, and or Russia, against the interest of both Israel and the United States, and many other countries,” Biden said.

Following talks with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas in the occupied West Bank, the president will depart for Saudi Arabia on Friday.

