Josh Hawley was photographed earlier that day raising his fist in solidarity with Trump supporters gathered outside the U.S. Capitol.

House committee investigating events of January 6, 2021 showed security footage of Hawley’s exit.

During Thursday’s primetime hearing of the House committee investigating the events of January 6, 2021, committee member Rep. Elaine Luria described Hawley’s escape from the building as occurring on the same day he was photographed walking “across the east front of the Capitol” to head into the joint session of Congress gathered to certify Joe Biden’s victory.

“As you can see in this photo, he raised his fist in solidarity with the protesters already amassing at the security gates,” she added, displaying a now notorious photo of Hawley taken earlier that day.

“We spoke with a Capitol Police officer who was out there at that time. She told us that Senator Hawley’s gesture riled up the crowd, and it bothered her greatly because he was doing it in a safe space, protected by the officers and the barriers.”

Luria added “Later that day, Senator Hawley fled after those protesters he helped to rile up stormed the Capitol. See for yourself.”

The committee then showed security footage of Hawley running out of the building, which elicited laughter from many in attendance.

Hawley was one of the Republicans who objected to the certification of then-President-elect Biden’s election victory, citing unfounded claims of voter fraud. The riot ultimately disrupted the Senate’s process of certifying election results and resulted in at least five deaths, including a Capitol Police officer.

“After witnessing the disturbing, deadly insurrection that took place on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., Simon & Schuster has decided to cancel publication of Senator Josh Hawley’s forthcoming book,” read the statement.

“As a publisher, it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints,” the statement added, “at the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom.”

