Justice Thomas withdraws from the D.C. law school teaching

Following student demonstrations and the university’s statement endorsing the conservative justice’s participation on campus; Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas withdrew from conducting a session; at George Washington University’s law school in the capital.
Justice Thomas notified GW Law that he will not be co-teaching a Constitutional Law Seminar this fall; according to Josh Grossman, a spokesman for the institution; in an email on Wednesday.
Since 2011, Thomas, 74, has been a teacher at the independent school. Along with Judge Gregory Maggs of the United States Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces; he was intended to be the seminar’s co-leader. Thomas once had Maggs as his Supreme Court clerk.
Thomas was a member of the conservative majority that, in the latter half of June; reversed the Roe v. Wade ruling that upheld the constitutional right to an abortion.
The school should end its association with Thomas; according to a petition that was signed by hundreds of students in the days that followed. University administrators, though, declined.
According to Grossman, Maggs will continue to teach the course.
The GW Hatchet, the school newspaper, first learned about Thomas’ withdrawal after obtaining an email from Maggs informing; students of the “sad news” that Thomas would not be co-teaching the course.
A request for comment submitted to the court’s Public Information Office was not answered by Thomas.
