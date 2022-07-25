Kamala Harris to visit Indiana as lawmakers set to debate over ban bill

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Indiana on Monday to meet with state legislators and officials about a newly proposed abortion ban.

Harris is expected to arrive at Indianapolis International Airport on Monday morning before travelling to the Indiana State Library to meet with state legislators. Their discussions will most likely revolve around a package of abortion-related bills introduced by Indiana Republicans on July 20 that bans abortion with some exceptions and expands some contraceptive services.

The debate will take place before legislators vote on the proposals during a special session later in the day.

Indiana Republicans proposed a slew of bills Wednesday that would outlaw most abortion procedures in the state while expanding access to contraception and funds for women and children. The bills are expected to be debated beginning Monday morning.

One such bill would prohibit abortions from the moment a fertilised egg is implanted, with exceptions for cases of rape, incest, or to protect a woman’s life.

Abortions are legal in Indiana until the 20th week of pregnancy, though they are somewhat restricted after the 13th week. On June 30, a 10-year-old girl had an abortion in Indiana.

“I’m confident we’ll come up with a thoughtful solution that shows compassion for both mothers and babies,” Republican House Speaker Todd Huston said.

A separate bill would direct $45 million in budget funds to organisations that “support the health of pregnant women, postpartum mothers, and infants.” Another bill would expand the adoption tax credit and allocate an additional $58 million to pregnant women’s services.

“Being pro-life is not about criminalizing women,” Republican state Sen. Sue Glick, one of the bill’s sponsors, added. “It’s about preserving the dignity of life and helping mothers bring new happy, healthy babies in the world.”

"Being pro-life is not about criminalizing women," Republican state Sen. Sue Glick, one of the bill's sponsors, added. "It's about preserving the dignity of life and helping mothers bring new happy, healthy babies in the world."

"For those people who are childbearing age who have children that they're not equipped to take care of, we want the state of Indiana to assist them in bringing healthy babies into this world and taking care of them after they get here," she also said. According to an Indiana Health Department report, nearly 99 percent of abortions performed in the state last year occurred at 13 weeks or earlier.

The vice president will spend several hours in Indiana before returning to Joint Base Andrews in Washington, D.C. on Monday afternoon.