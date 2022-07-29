Kate Middleton, Prince William planning for another child?

Recent statement by Kate Middleton about her youngest son Prince Louis has left the royal fans speculating she and Prince William are not planning for another child.

Royal expert Richard Palmer says, I’m going to be quite surprised if they do have another one. But who knows.

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, and ‘broody’ Kate Middleton do not appear to be planning a fourth child.

According to the Cheat Sheet, the Duchess of Cambridge’s recent statement about her youngest son, Prince Louis, has royal fans speculating that she and Prince William are not planning on having another child.

“I keep thinking Louis is my baby, but he’s a proper boy now,” the Duchess said of her youngest son, according to the People.

Kate Middleton’s comments have some fans wondering if she meant she was done having children.

Although Kate Middleton, 40, has always admitted to getting broody around the babies, royal expert Richard Palmer says, “I know that in the last three or four months, she’s talked about feeling broody again.”

“However, I know she’s said on several occasions, ‘I think William would kill me if we had another one,'” “I’m going to be surprised if they have another one,” Palmer added. “However, who knows?”

Prince William and Kate have three children together: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

