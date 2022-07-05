Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Keeping the victims of the July 4 massacre in memory
Keeping the victims of the July 4 massacre in memory

Keeping the victims of the July 4 massacre in memory

Articles
Advertisement
Keeping the victims of the July 4 massacre in memory

victims of the July 4 massacre

Advertisement
  • A shooter opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.
  • At least six people were killed and two dozen others were injured.
  • One victim was Jacki Sundheim, a member of the North Shore Congregation Israel.
Advertisement

On Monday, a shooter opened fire into the audience at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois; sending terrified onlookers and parade participants fleeing for their lives.

The big picture: The incident left at least six individuals dead and twenty-two more wounded.

Alexander Sandoval, a lifetime resident of Highland Park, told the New York Times; “When it started happening, I believed it was the Navy saluting the flag.

Then I grabbed my child, and we fled; trying to escape via a store window.

Also Read

July 4th shooting that ruined Philadelphia’s fireworks display
July 4th shooting that ruined Philadelphia’s fireworks display

It wasn't the only birthday celebration in the country that was ruined...

What is now known about the victims is as follows:

Advertisement

According to the Chicago Tribune, Jacki Sundheim was a longtime member; of the North Shore Congregation Israel and served as both an event coordinator; and a preschool instructor.

According to a synagogue statement, Sundheim’s “She “led countless among us; through life’s times of pleasure and grief, all the while doing so with relentless commitment”; and her “effort, kindness, and warmth impacted us all.”

According to the New York Times, 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo; just relocated to Highland Park from Mexico.

He was brought here by us in order for him to have a better life, his granddaughter stated. “This tragedy occurred just as his sons wanted to care for him and be more involved in his life.”

Toledo didn’t want to go to the parade, but according to the Times; his infirmities compel him to be with someone always. Regarding the incident, Xochil Toledo remarked, “We were all in shock.” “We believed it to be a parade component.”

“We discovered our grandfather had been hurt. We saw everything splashed on us, even blood.”

Advertisement

Also Read

City holds Fireworks Safety Demonstrations before 14th July
City holds Fireworks Safety Demonstrations before 14th July

"Safe and sane" fireworks are the only type of fireworks that Stockton,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the US News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Rishi Sunak feels sorry for removing seatbelt to film video
Rishi Sunak feels sorry for removing seatbelt to film video
Blogger who took poisonous substance died in Stockport
Blogger who took poisonous substance died in Stockport
Retired Met police officers charges with child sexual abuse
Retired Met police officers charges with child sexual abuse
Rishi Sunak defends funding to richer south-east England
Rishi Sunak defends funding to richer south-east England
Collier Gwin arrested for spraying homeless woman
Collier Gwin arrested for spraying homeless woman
France moves to block Macron's plan to raise retirement age
France moves to block Macron's plan to raise retirement age
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story