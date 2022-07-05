Keeping the victims of the July 4 massacre in memory

July 4th shooting that ruined Philadelphia’s fireworks display
It wasn't the only birthday celebration in the country that was ruined...
On Monday, a shooter opened fire into the audience at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois; sending terrified onlookers and parade participants fleeing for their lives.
The big picture: The incident left at least six individuals dead and twenty-two more wounded.
Alexander Sandoval, a lifetime resident of Highland Park, told the New York Times; “When it started happening, I believed it was the Navy saluting the flag.
Then I grabbed my child, and we fled; trying to escape via a store window.
What is now known about the victims is as follows:
According to the Chicago Tribune, Jacki Sundheim was a longtime member; of the North Shore Congregation Israel and served as both an event coordinator; and a preschool instructor.
According to a synagogue statement, Sundheim’s “She “led countless among us; through life’s times of pleasure and grief, all the while doing so with relentless commitment”; and her “effort, kindness, and warmth impacted us all.”
According to the New York Times, 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo; just relocated to Highland Park from Mexico.
He was brought here by us in order for him to have a better life, his granddaughter stated. “This tragedy occurred just as his sons wanted to care for him and be more involved in his life.”
Toledo didn’t want to go to the parade, but according to the Times; his infirmities compel him to be with someone always. Regarding the incident, Xochil Toledo remarked, “We were all in shock.” “We believed it to be a parade component.”
“We discovered our grandfather had been hurt. We saw everything splashed on us, even blood.”
