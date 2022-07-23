Advertisement
Lightning strikes a wind turbine, setting it ablaze

Lightning strikes a wind turbine, setting it ablaze

  • Wind turbine in North Texas caught fire after being struck by lightning.
  • Shocking videos of the turbine blades ablaze, rotating in the wind, have now gone viral.
  • One video shared on Twitter amassing over 3 million views.
In addition to flooding and cloudbursts, thunderstorms and lightning; may also cause serious damage during monsoons. Then, in a startling incident, a wind turbine in Texas caught fire after being struck by lightning. Videos of the burning turbine blades spinning in the wind have gone viral.

Near Crowell in North Texas, a sizable wind turbine that produces energy caught fire and kept spinning; billowing rings of grey smoke into the air. The incident, which was seen on camera by onlookers on the highway who were concerned; quickly went viral online, with one video posted on Twitter receiving over 3 million views.

According to one eyewitness, Twitter user Chris Lopez, as the turbine continued to spin; the flames just continued to spread from one blade to the others and finally took over the turbine. He later shared another video that showed the propellers coming to a stop; amid thick clouds of black smoke. He captioned the video, “The start of everything, then it simply dissolved.”

The Crowell Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire incident at lunch; and posted a video from within the building on Facebook. Fire Chief Perry Shaw, though, told Fox News that there wasn’t much the first responders could do; to extinguish the fire.

“We lack the tools necessary to combat that type of fire. The fire chief speculated that there were 800 gallons of oil in the gearbox; and perhaps 1,300 gallons of mineral oil in the ground-level transformer; which may have contributed to the massive black smoke at the site.

Firefighters said that they let the wind turbine fire to extinguish itself. “They are not safe to approach in such circumstance; according to the training we did with the wind farm firm.”

