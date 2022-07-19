LIVE: Russia Ukraine Live Updates | Breaking News

Russia Ukraine Live Updates; Here you will find complete coverage of the current events surrounding the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the year 2022.
In south Ukraine, Moscow supporters snap up Russian passports
Moscow-installed authorities hope to organize referendum on joining Russia. "I think it will be easier for him (Putin) from now on," one Melitopol resident said. A climate of distrust is palpable in the city. When Moscow-installed authorities in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol began distributing Russian passports, mother-of-two Olesya Novitskaya did not hesitate. "I think we will all live in Russia, and I need a Russian passport," the 31-year-old makeup artist said in central Melitopol, holding her youngest son in her arms....
Iran hosts Putin, Erdogan for talks overshadowed by Russia-Ukraine war
Iranian president to host Russian and Turkish counterparts. Summit overshadowed by fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Iran accuses the U.S. of trying to create tensions. Iran's president will host his counterparts of Russia and Turkey counterparts on Tuesday for talks on the Syrian war in a three-way summit overshadowed by fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The summit is the first hosted by Iran's ultra-conservative President Ebrahim Raisi since he took office last year, and the second trip...
Zhyvytskyi: Over 150 mines and shells were launched at the Sumy region
Russian troops fired more than 150 mines and shells at the Sumy region . Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of the Sumy regional military administration, said this in a Telegram post, They fired mortars, barrel and rocket artillery. Russian troops fired more than 150 mines and shells at the Sumy region. Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of the Sumy regional military administration, said this in a Telegram post, "From half past eleven in the morning, the Russians began shelling our territories. The enemies hit...
Reznikov claims Austin a very exciting news, but more information will be provided later
Oleksii Reznikov, the defence minister of Ukraine, spoke on the phone with Lloyd Austin, the secretary of defence of the United States. "I discussed with our great friend Lloyd J. Austin III the upcoming meeting within the framework of Ramstein: we agreed on the agenda, shared information on the control of arms arriving to Ukraine etc. Also, the Secretary of Defense has some very Oleksii Reznikov, the defence minister of Ukraine, spoke on the phone with Lloyd Austin, the secretary...
Zelensky says Ukraine still has about 2,600 occupied communities
Around 1,028 Ukrainian villages had been freed of Russian invasion as of July 18, while 2,621 were still under Russian occupation. Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, stated in a video speech at the conclusion of day 145 of the formal Russian-Ukrainian conflict, "A "1,028 communities were freed of the occupants as of today. The attackers still have control over an additional 2,621. Around 1,028 Ukrainian villages had been freed of Russian invasion as of July 18, while 2,621 were...
Ukrainian Army chief says HIMARS helped to calm down the tension on the front lines
Ukrainian Armed Forces, spoke with General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on the operational situation. We managed to stabilize the situation. It is complex, intense, but completely controlled. Prior to a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Valeriy Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, spoke with General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on the operational situation. Zaluzhny posted the following on Facebook: "I maintain a dialogue with...
Bayraktar says Russian sales of drones are not permitted
Baykar Makina, a Turkish company, has never given its goods to Russia and will never do so because it backs Ukraine's sovereignty and independence movement. Turkey is supporting Ukraine with armed drone technology. He denied that products from Baykar Makina would ever be supplied to Russia when asked about the possibilities. Three attack drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces Baykar Makina, a Turkish company, has never given its goods to Russia and will never do so because it backs Ukraine's...
Nova Kakhovka: Ukrainian forces attack Russian positions
The enemy was temporarily in control of the town of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region when the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Russian invaders' positions there once more. In particular, this is why the Russians place their ammunition there in the hope that they will be safe. More strikes have just been recorded, so the orcs are very mistaken," Khlan said. The enemy was temporarily in control of the town of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region when the...
Drones project for Army has already raised more than UAH 500 million
More than UAH 510 million has already been raised for the Army of Drones project. He claims that a purchase of 60 Matrice multicopters, which "accurately record video, have built-in artificial intelligence, clearly focus on targets, and identify potential risks at a distance," has already been approved. Powerful drone purchases are currently being discussed with Ukrainian and foreign manufacturers. More than UAH 510 million has already been raised for the Army of Drones project. This was said in a Telegram...
