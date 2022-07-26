Lufthansa Airline to cancel almost all of its flights in Germany due to strike

German national airline cancels almost all flights at its domestic hubs in Frankfurt and Munich.

This adds to the travel chaos that has been going on all over Europe this summer.

More than 1,000 flights will be cancelled, affecting about 134,000 people.

Advertisement

Lufthansa, the German national airline, said on Tuesday that it would have to cancel almost all flights at its domestic hubs in Frankfurt and Munich because of a strike by ground crew. This adds to the travel chaos that has been going on all over Europe this summer.

“Lufthansa will have to call off almost the entire flight program at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich for Wednesday,” the company said in a statement. The company said that more than 1,000 flights will be cancelled, some as early as Tuesday. This will affect about 134,000 people.

Also Read Lufthansa ground staff to strike more than 9.5% compensation guarantee Ground staff at Deutsche Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) will organize. One-day strike on Wednesday...