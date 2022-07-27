Lulo Rose: Angola pink diamond believed to be largest found in 300 years (credits:google)

The 170-carat diamond has been dubbed the ‘Lulo Rose’ after the Angolan mine where it was found.

It is thought to be the largest pink diamond mined since the Daria-i-Noor discovered in India.

Similar stones have previously sold for tens of millions of dollars at auction.

This 34-gram rare pink diamond is thought to be the largest discovered in the last 300 years.

The 170 carat stone has been dubbed the “Lulo Rose” after the Angolan mine where it was discovered.

It is thought to be the largest pink diamond mined since the 185-carat Daria-i-Noor, which was cut from a larger stone and now sits among Iran’s crown jewels.

The Lulo Rose is a type 2a diamond, which means it is free of impurities.

“This record and spectacular pink diamond recovered from Lulo continues to highlight Angola as an important player on the global stage,” said Angola’s minister of mineral resources, Diamantino Azevedo.

It is the fifth largest diamond recovered from Australia’s Lucapa Diamond Company and the Angolan government’s Lulo mine.

Similar diamonds have previously sold for tens of millions of dollars, with one, known as Pink Star, fetching $71.2 million (£59 million) at a Hong Kong auction in 2017.

The largest known pink diamond is the Daria-i-Noor, discovered in India and now part of the Iranian crown jewels, which experts believe was cut from a larger stone. Another diamond cut from the same stone is included in the collection.

The Cullinan diamond, discovered in South Africa in 1905, is the largest rough diamond of any colour ever recorded.

It weighed 3,107 carats, or slightly more than half a kilogramme, and was cut into 105 different stones.

The largest of these, the Cullinan I, is the world’s largest clear cut diamond and is part of the UK Crown Jewels.

