Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Lulo Rose: Angola pink diamond believed to be largest found in 300 years
Lulo Rose: Angola pink diamond believed to be largest found in 300 years

Lulo Rose: Angola pink diamond believed to be largest found in 300 years

Articles
Advertisement
Lulo Rose: Angola pink diamond believed to be largest found in 300 years

Lulo Rose: Angola pink diamond believed to be largest found in 300 years (credits:google)

Advertisement
  • The 170-carat diamond has been dubbed the ‘Lulo Rose’ after the Angolan mine where it was found.
  • It is thought to be the largest pink diamond mined since the Daria-i-Noor discovered in India.
  • Similar stones have previously sold for tens of millions of dollars at auction.
Advertisement

This 34-gram rare pink diamond is thought to be the largest discovered in the last 300 years.

The 170 carat stone has been dubbed the “Lulo Rose” after the Angolan mine where it was discovered.

It is thought to be the largest pink diamond mined since the 185-carat Daria-i-Noor, which was cut from a larger stone and now sits among Iran’s crown jewels.

The Lulo Rose is a type 2a diamond, which means it is free of impurities.

“This record and spectacular pink diamond recovered from Lulo continues to highlight Angola as an important player on the global stage,” said Angola’s minister of mineral resources, Diamantino Azevedo.

It is the fifth largest diamond recovered from Australia’s Lucapa Diamond Company and the Angolan government’s Lulo mine.

Advertisement

Similar diamonds have previously sold for tens of millions of dollars, with one, known as Pink Star, fetching $71.2 million (£59 million) at a Hong Kong auction in 2017.

The largest known pink diamond is the Daria-i-Noor, discovered in India and now part of the Iranian crown jewels, which experts believe was cut from a larger stone. Another diamond cut from the same stone is included in the collection.

The Cullinan diamond, discovered in South Africa in 1905, is the largest rough diamond of any colour ever recorded.

It weighed 3,107 carats, or slightly more than half a kilogramme, and was cut into 105 different stones.

The largest of these, the Cullinan I, is the world’s largest clear cut diamond and is part of the UK Crown Jewels.

Also Read

Turkey presses Nato aspirants Sweden and Finland on extradition of Kurdish militants
Turkey presses Nato aspirants Sweden and Finland on extradition of Kurdish militants

Turkey has accused Sweden and Finland of harbouring Kurdish militants. Turkey has...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Azerbaijan completely suspends activities of its embassy in Tehran
Azerbaijan completely suspends activities of its embassy in Tehran
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story