  • News
  • World
  • Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Antofagasta, Chile
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Antofagasta, Chile (cr:google)

  • An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Antofagasta in Chile, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on Wednesday.
  • The quake was at a depth of 200 km (124.27 miles)

July 27 – An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Antofagasta in Chile, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre  said on Wednesday.

The quake was at a depth of 200 km (124.27 miles), added.

