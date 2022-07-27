Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Antofagasta, Chile

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Antofagasta in Chile, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on Wednesday.

The quake was at a depth of 200 km (124.27 miles)

July 27 – An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Antofagasta in Chile, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The quake was at a depth of 200 km (124.27 miles), added.

Also Read Kate Middleton Says Prince Louis Is ‘My Baby’ but Admits He’s ‘a Proper Boy Now’ Kate Middleton can't believe her youngest son is already four months old....