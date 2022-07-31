Advertisement
Man charged with murdering nine year girl Lillia Valutyte

Man charged with murdering nine year girl Lillia Valutyte

  • Lillia Valutyte, of Boston, Lincolnshire, was found stabbed to death on Thursday.
  • The nine-year-old had been playing with her younger sister when she was attacked.
  • Deividas Skebas, 22, from Lithuania, has been charged with her murder.

The murder of a nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in a town square has been blamed on a man.

On Thursday, Lillia Valutyte, of Boston, Lincolnshire, was discovered bleeding from a stab wound on Fountain Lane.

Before being stabbed, she was apparently outside with her younger sister playing hula hoop.

Deividas Skebas, a 22-year-old Lithuanian national who has been charged with her murder, is scheduled to appear before magistrates on Monday, according to Lincolnshire Police.

Numerous floral arrangements and other memorials continue to be placed at the intersection of Fountain Lane and Fountain Place in honor of the student.

Locals said that a toy pram was left in the location where Lillia had been playing.

Prior to her death, police searched nearby back gardens and sewers.

Two people who were detained on Friday were later freed on their own recognizance.

