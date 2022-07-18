Man survives 18 hours at sea clinging to football

A man from North Macedonia survived 18 hours at sea clinging to a toy ball that floated towards him.

The 30-year-old was reported lost at sea when his companions alerted Greek coastguards.

He was rescued 18 hours later by a Greek Coast Guard aircraft, which towed him to safety.

GREECE: A man from North Macedonia in Europe is said to have survived 18 hours at sea by clinging to a toy ball that floated towards him.

The man, known only as Ivan, and a companion were caught in strong currents over the weekend off the shore of Myti Beach in Kassandra, Greece, according to Fox 5 New York.

He survived 18 hours at sea after clinging to a small ball lost by two youngsters 10 days before on a beach over 130 kilometres away, the outlet further said.

After fearing that he would never be saved, Ivan surprisingly got hold of a small children’s ball drifting towards him. Despite the fact that the ball was running out of air, Ivan was able to utilise it to breathe and stay afloat while being carried by the strong current, said Fox 5. Ivan later told Greek media that he found a ball and held to it for support while floating. He was rescued 18 hours later by a Greek Coast Guard aircraft, which towed him to safety.

Ivan, who was on vacation at the time of the incident, was treated and released from a local hospital, the outlet further said. – NDTV