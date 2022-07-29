Mass escape from abandoned truck after recent deaths in Mexico

At least 94 people, predominantly Guatemalans, discovered in and around abandoned lorry.

Lorry was on its way to US border when driver abandoned it ahead of a checkpoint.

A group of migrants has escaped from an abandoned truck in Mexico, less than a month after more than 50 people perished in similar circumstances in the United States.

According to paramedics, the lorry was on its way to the US border when the driver abandoned it ahead of a checkpoint.

To escape the suffocating heat, they fought their way out of the lorry’s top.

On Wednesday night, authorities discovered at least 94 people, predominantly Guatemalans, in and around the lorry. Others are thought to have fled.