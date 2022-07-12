Massive fire destroyed $3 million Hingham home

A four-alarm fire completely destroyed a $3.2 million estate in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Almost 120 firefighters from nine municipalities were dispatched to put out the blaze.

Four homes were destroyed and several residents evacuated.

Advertisement

The fire that entirely destroyed a $3.2 million estate in Hingham may temporarily stain the water nearby.

The 6,000-square-foot house was completely destroyed by the four-alarm fire that broke out Monday afternoon, leaving just the chimney intact.

The local water supply may temporarily be impacted by the fire, town officials said on Monday. Residents may momentarily notice discoloured water, according to the municipal water system for Hingham and surrounding communities, the Weir River Water System.

Around 1 p.m. on Monday, the Hingham Fire Department responded to many reports describing a burning house. The department said the first arriving firefighters saw a lot of smoke as they approached the structure and sounded a second alert.

They sounded a third and fourth alarm within a half-hour, finally dispatching almost 120 firefighters from nine municipalities to the location.

According to Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy, firefighters had to work in challenging conditions. Firefighters had to extend more hose lines in order to receive enough water due to the house’s hillside location. Additionally, a strong wind drove hot embers into surrounding houses and quickly spread the fire.

Advertisement

Four homes were destroyed, and several nearby residences had to be evacuated, according to Murphy.

“I am glad that no one was hurt and our hearts go out to the family that lost their home,” he said. “I’d like to thank our mutual aid partners from neighboring departments who helped us extinguish the fire and prevent further property damage to other homes in the area.”

Also Read A large fire destroys a residence in Newton Center Video from the scene showed flames shooting from the home on Gray...