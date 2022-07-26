Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal vehicle crash

69-year-old woman ejected from the vehicle, pronounced dead at the scene.

Helicopter struck some wires while attempting to land and crashed.

Three helicopter crew members, taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Advertisement

After a medical helicopter crashed while responding to a tragic automobile accident; in Butler County early on Tuesday morning, US-127 was shut down.

The car accident occurred Tuesday just after 4 a.m. in Milford Township at the crossroads of US-127 and Eaton Road; according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. A 2013 GMC Sierra heading northbound on US 127 collided with a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado; that was moving eastbound on Eaton Road when it entered the intersection.

The sheriff’s office reports that a 69-year-old lady was ejected from the Silverado and was declared deceased there.

After the collision, a lady, 43, had to be pulled from the Silverado. According to a news statement from the sheriff’s office; she was taken to the hospital with “severe injuries”. Two other Silverados were involved, and two of them were sent to the hospital with minor wounds. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the Sierra was unharmed.

The 43-year-old taken to the hospital by a CareFlight helicopter, according to Premier Health. The chopper crashed after hitting electrical wires; according to the Butler County Sheriff’s office, while trying to land.

Also Read Six killed as Vietnam-era helicopter crashes in US Vietnam-era helicopter crashes in West Virginia, killing all six people on board....

Advertisement

Butler County fatal crash 127: Standard for responding agencies to put helicopter landing cones near the scene for patient transport. I asked someone with Milford Twp. Fire who put the cones out (under the wires) and he said, “I’m not going to talk about that.” ⁦@WCPO⁩ pic.twitter.com/JvvEPVGbS7 — Jay Warren (@JayWarrenWCPO) July 26, 2022

When it occurred, there were no patients on board the chopper. Three crew members managed to leave the chopper without incident. The helicopter crew sent to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries to be assessment by doctors. Following the collision, the area had a few hundred power disruptions.

According to a statement from Premier Health, the helicopter’s operator, Air Methods Corp; has informed the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration and will cooperate with the organisations; throughout the inquiry.

Advertisement

“We place the highest focus on the safety of both the crew and the patients. The lack of major injuries in this occurrence; is something for which we are glad”. The statement from Premier Health noted.

Also Read Helicopter Crashes In Afghanistan, Killing 9 Afghan Soldiers A military helicopter has crashed in Afghanistan's central province of Wardak, killing...