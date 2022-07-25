Meghan Markle is ‘meanest person’ on set, claims director of ad film

Meghan Markle was called the ‘meanest person’ by a Canadian director, royal author Tom Bower claims. Jean Malek worked with Markle on an ad for a Canadian clothing brand in 2016.

Markle demanded extensive changes to the ad script, according to Malek. Advertisement

Meghan Markle was called the ‘meanest person’ by a Canadian director who worked with her on an ad film, royal author Tom Bower claimed in his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.

Bower quoted director Jean Malek, who worked with Markle on a Canadian clothing brand commercial back in 2016, saying that Malek was forced to take to Facebook to say: “She is definitely the meanest person I’ve ever met. Just saying.”

The royal author further explained Malek’s reasoning behind his post; apparently Markle had issues with the ad script and demanded extensive changes.