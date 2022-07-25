Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle is ‘meanest person’ on set, claims director of ad film

Meghan Markle is ‘meanest person’ on set, claims director of ad film

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle is ‘meanest person’ on set, claims director of ad film

Meghan Markle is ‘meanest person’ on set, claims director of ad film (credits:google)

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle was called the ‘meanest person’ by a Canadian director, royal author Tom Bower claims. Jean Malek worked with Markle on an ad for a Canadian clothing brand in 2016.
  • Markle demanded extensive changes to the ad script, according to Malek.
    • Advertisement

Meghan Markle was called the ‘meanest person’ by a Canadian director who worked with her on an ad film, royal author Tom Bower claimed in his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.

In his book, Bower has claimed that Markle racked up a reputation of being a ‘mean’ person while she worked as an actor, with a Canadian director even reportedly saying that she was the ‘meanest’ person he had ever worked with.

Bower quoted director Jean Malek, who worked with Markle on a Canadian clothing brand commercial back in 2016, saying that Malek was forced to take to Facebook to say: “She is definitely the meanest person I’ve ever met. Just saying.”

The royal author further explained Malek’s reasoning behind his post; apparently Markle had issues with the ad script and demanded extensive changes.

Advertisement

Also Read

China’s population expected to start to shrink before 2025
China’s population expected to start to shrink before 2025

China is fighting to reverse a rapid decline in natural population growth....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story