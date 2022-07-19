Advertisement
  Meghan Markle 'upset' royal family because she was 'cleverer'
Articles
Meghan Markle ‘upset’ royal family because she was ‘cleverer’

Meghan Markle’s getaway card from her former husband exposed (credits:google)

  • Meghan Markle upset the royal family because she was smarter than they were, an expert said.
  • She is poised and incredibly intelligent but yet extremely wary.
    Being well-known was always Meghan’s aim, a source revealed to Vanity Fair.
According to a royal specialist, Meghan Markle upset the royal family because she was smarter than they were.

Sean Smith, an expert and the author of Meghan Misunderstood, reportedly stated that when the Suits alum “came into a room, she was the most intelligent person in it.” according to Daily Star.

When researching Meghan Misunderstood, Smith was told that one of the reasons Meghan was so despised by the Royal Family and their courtiers was that she was always the most knowledgeable person in the room. Smith tweeted, “A journalist being disrespectful about #PrinceHarry’s school exams reminded me of this.”

Also in January 2019, a source revealed to Vanity Fair that Meghan is “insanely clever.”

It was said: “Being well-known was always Meghan’s aim.

She is poised and incredibly intelligent but yet extremely wary.

