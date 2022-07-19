Methanol found in the blood of teenagers who died in a South African bar

Methanol, a toxic chemical, has been identified as a possible cause of the deaths of 21 teenagers.

The teens died in the early hours of June 26 at the Enyobeni tavern in East London’s Scenery Park township.

Authorities are awaiting conclusive results from tests being carried out at a laboratory in Cape Town.

Advertisement

Methanol, a toxic chemical, has been identified as a possible cause of the deaths of 21 teenagers at a bar in East London, South Africa, last month.

Methanol was discovered in all of their bodies, and investigations are ongoing to determine whether the toxic chemical levels were high enough to kill them.

“Methanol has been detected in all the 21 individuals that were there, however there is still progressive analysis of the quantitative levels of methanol and whether it could have been the final cause of death,” Dr. Litha Matiwane, Eastern Cape provincial deputy director for clinical service, said at press conference in East London Tuesday.

Authorities are still awaiting conclusive results from tests being carried out at a laboratory in Cape Town, he said.

Methanol is a toxic type of alcohol that is used in industry as a solvent, pesticide, or alternative fuel source. It is not used in the manufacture of alcohol intended for human consumption.

Advertisement

It is still unknown how the children ingested the methanol.

Both alcohol poisoning and carbon monoxide inhalation have been ruled out as possible causes of death, though traces of both have been found in the bodies of all 21 victims, according to Matiwane.

The teenagers died in the early hours of June 26 at the Enyobeni tavern in East London’s Scenery Park township, shocking the country and prompting several investigations by police and liquor licence authorities.

Many of the teenagers were discovered dead in the tavern, their bodies strewn across tables and couches, while others died after being rushed to nearby hospitals.

The final results of the toxicology analysis will guide South African police in determining whether anyone will face criminal charges for the 21 deaths, according to national police minister Bheki Cele.

The owner of Enyobeni Tavern and several employees were arrested and are currently out on bail on charges of violating liquor trading laws. including the sale of liquor to children.

Advertisement

Also Read South Africans are upset and crying after 21 youths were likely accidently poisoned in a pub South Amid reports that the 21 teens who died over the weekend...