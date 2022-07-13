Mexico will invest $1.5 billion to upgrade the US border

Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says his government will spend $1.5bn on modernising the US border.

He made the announcement after he met US President Joe Biden at the White House.

There has been a record influx of migrants crossing into the US from its southern border with Mexico.

Advertisement

The modernization of Mexico’s border with the United States will cost $1.5 billion; according to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador; whose administration would also invest £1.26 billion on it.

Following his meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House, he made the declaration.

To address the unprecedented number of migrants crossing the US-Mexico border; the Mexican president called for a “strong programme” in a joint statement.

Along with promising to intensify their efforts against drug trafficking, the two men stated.

The migration wave was previously referred to as “a shared hemispheric problem”; by US President Biden.

More than 2.8 million people have been arrested during his administration as a result of the record-breaking flow; of migrants entering the US from Mexico’s southern border since he took office.

Advertisement

The meeting between the two leaders took place a month after Mr. López Obrador declined an offer; to join the Summit of the Americas, which was sponsored by the US, stating he would not go; unless the presidents of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela were also invited.

Also Read Italian hotelier shot dead in Mexico: officials Raphael Alessandro Tunesi was shot as he drove to pick up his...

The absence of Mr. López Obrador from the conference marked a low point; in the two presidents’ occasionally contentious relationship.

But on Tuesday, Mr. Biden called Mexico a “equal partner” and assured his Mexican colleague; that they “have a robust, productive relationship” despite the occasionally overblown headlines.

Although Mr. López Obrador concurred that “we have been able to work together as good friends and loyal allies”; he emphasised that Mexican complaints were “not easy to forget” without elaborating.

The two’s main topic of conversation was migration; and Mr. Biden complimented the president of Mexico for “stepping up” by providing temporary work; permits to Central American migrants.

Advertisement

President Biden stated, “This is a tried-and-true approach that promotes economic growth; and lowers irregular migration.”

In response, Mr. Biden was urged by President López Obrador to permit more migrant labourers; to enter the US. He reminded Mr. Biden that it was crucial to “provide confidence to immigrants; who for years have lived and worked in an honest way in this wonderful nation.”

Also Read Biden can change the “Remain in Mexico” rule The top court issued a five-to-four decision on Thursday. The heart of...