Mick Mulvaney meets Jan 6 Capitol committee

  • Mulvaney is being interviewed for the position of White House budget director.
  •  Mick Mulvaney was acting chief of staff under President Donald Trump.
  • Mulvaney suggested Trump shouldn’t run again.
Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is being interviewed Thursday, he said.

Mulvaney, 55, said last week he believes former White House assistant Cassidy Hutchinson and other ex-officials who testified about Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6, 2021, when his supporters attacked Congress.

Mulvaney suggested Trump shouldn’t run again.

“Don’t run!” No. We don’t need him anymore,” stated the former South Carolina Republican congressman.

Mulvaney was the first OMB director in the Trump administration. During much of his tenure, he was acting director of the CFPB.

Trump replaced Mulvaney as interim chief of staff in March 2020 with then-congressman Mark Meadows. Trump made him Northern Ireland’s special envoy.

Mulvaney quit a day after the violence, telling then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, “I can’t stay.”

Mulvaney said to CNBC at the time, “Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with some of them, are choosing to stay because they’re worried the president might put someone worse in.”

