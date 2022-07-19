Midshipman from the Naval Academy dies after hitting a Chilean waterfall

The body of Luke Gabriel Bird, 21, was found Sunday in a lagoon off the Salto El Agua waterfall.

He was part of a study abroad program with Chile’s naval academy.

The midshipman 2nd class was an ocean engineering major at the US Naval Academy.

Over the weekend, a midshipman from the Naval Academy was trekking in Chile; when he died after falling over a waterfall, according to authorities.

According to a statement released on Monday by the US Naval Academy; the corpse of Luke Gabriel Bird, 21, was discovered by Chilean police on Sunday morning; in a lagoon near the Salto El Agua waterfall.

Bird, a midshipman 2nd class from Texas—the equivalent of a junior in college—was in Chile; as part of a study abroad programme with Chile’s naval academy.

He apparently fell while trekking with a student from the Chilean Naval Academy on Saturday morning; killing him, according to US officials.

Vice Adm. Sean Buck, the 63rd director of the US Naval Academy, said, “We are deeply grieved; by the unfortunate death of Midshipman Luke Bird this weekend.

“In this sad time, my wife Joanne and I, along with the whole Naval Academy community; extend our deepest sympathies to Luke’s family, friends, and fellow midshipmen. I urge everyone in the Naval Academy community to assist one another; as we go through the grief process.

Bird was a three-year wrestler for his New Braunfels high school team and served as its captain; in his junior and senior years. The academy noted that he participated actively in his high school’s student government; served as battalion commander for the Marine Corps JROTC programme; and served as vice president of the National Honor Society.

The Legion of Valor Bronze Cross, which the academy describes as honouring “excellent success in both scholastic; and military disciplines and great leadership displayed in both school and the community.”

Bird was a major in ocean engineering at the Naval Academy; an active member of the Semper Fi Society, and a fan of intramural sports.

