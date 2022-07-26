Monkeypox cases around the world credit: google

As confirmed cases surpassed 17,800, nearly 70 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks.

World Health Organization declares outbreak a global health emergency.

July 26 – As confirmed cases surpassed 17,800, nearly 70 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, prompting the World Health Organization to declare the outbreak a global health emergency.



Advertisement

The following non-endemic countries have reported monkeypox cases:

As of July 25, ASIA-PACIFIC * AUSTRALIA had confirmed 44 cases.

* As of July 24, INDIA had reported four cases.

* On July 25, Japan discovered its first case.

* On July 12, NEW ZEALAND reported its second case.

* As of July 25, SINGAPORE had confirmed nine cases.

Advertisement

* On June 22, SOUTH KOREA reported two cases.

* On June 24, Taiwan confirmed its first case.

* On July 21, Thailand confirmed its first case.

As of July 22, 99 cases had been confirmed in Europe.

* By July 20, Belgium had identified 312 cases.

* On July 13, BOSNIA reported its first case.

Advertisement

* As of July 22, BULGARIA had confirmed four cases.

* By July 25, CROATIA had reported ten cases.

* As of July 22, the Czech Republic had confirmed 16 cases.

* By July 26, Denmark had confirmed 60 cases.

* By July 18, ESTONIA had confirmed four cases.

* As of July 11, FINLAND had confirmed 13 cases.

Advertisement

* By July 25, France had confirmed 1,567 cases.

* On June 15, GEORGIA confirmed its first case.

* As of July 26, Germany had reported 2,410 cases.

* As of July 20, GIBRALTAR had confirmed five cases.

* By July 25, Greece had confirmed 20 cases.

* By July 25, HUNGARY had confirmed 33 cases.

Advertisement

* As of July 25, ICELAND had reported nine cases.

* As of July 20, Ireland had confirmed 69 cases.

* As of July 22, Italy had identified 407 cases.

* As of July 25, LATVIA had confirmed three cases.

* As of July 20, LUXEMBOURG had confirmed 14 cases.

* As of July 20, MALTA had confirmed 17 cases.

Advertisement

* As of July 25, the NETHERLANDS had confirmed 818 cases.

* By July 20, NORWAY had reported 46 cases.

* By July 20, POLAND had reported 40 cases.

* As of July 21, PORTUGAL had confirmed 588 cases.

Mock-up vials labelled “Monkeypox vaccine” and a medical syringe are shown in the illustration.

Samples from suspected monkeypox cases are tested at a microbiology lab in Madrid.



Advertisement

The illustration depicts a test tube labelled “Monkeypox virus positive.”

1/11

On June 1, 2022, two samples of suspected monkeypox cases undergo nucleic acid extraction before being tested in a microbiology lab at La Paz Hospital in Madrid, Spain.

* As of July 25, ROMANIA had confirmed 20 cases.

* On July 12, Russia confirmed its first case.

Advertisement

* As of July 20, SERBIA had reported five cases.

* As of July 20, SLOVENIA had reported 26 cases.

* As of July 20, SLOVAKIA had confirmed two cases.

* By July 19, SPAIN had confirmed 3,125 cases.

* By July 21, Sweden had confirmed 77 cases.

* As of July 25, Switzerland had confirmed 234 cases.

Advertisement

* As of July 21, the UNITED KINGDOM had 2,208 confirmed cases, including 2,115 in England, 54 in Scotland, 15 in Northern Ireland, and 24 in Wales.

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA * As of July 26, ISRAEL had reported 121 cases.

* As of July 21, Lebanon had reported four cases.

* The first case was reported in Morocco on June 2.

* On July 14, SAUDI ARABIA discovered its first case.

* On July 11, SOUTH AFRICA confirmed its third case.

Advertisement

* As of June 15, the UNITED ARAB EMIRATES had reported 13 infections.

* On June 30, Turkey reported the first case.

As of July 21, ARGENTINA had confirmed 18 cases.

* On June 24, the BAHAMAS confirmed its first case.

* On July 21, BARBADOS confirmed its first case.

* On July 21, BERMUDA confirmed its first case.

Advertisement

* As of July 22, BRAZIL had confirmed 696 cases.

* As of July 21, Canada had confirmed 681 infections.

* As of July 21, CHILE had reported 39 cases.

* As of July 24, COLOMBIA had reported 11 cases.

* On July 21, Costa Rica confirmed its first case.

* On July 21, the DOMINICAN REPUBLIC confirmed its third case.

Advertisement

* As of July 23, ECUADOR had confirmed three cases.

* On July 6, Jamaica confirmed its first case.

* As of July 21, MEXICO had confirmed 52 cases.

* On July 4, PANAMA confirmed its first case.

* By July 26, PERU had confirmed 208 cases.

* As of July 22, PUERTO RICO had confirmed 13 cases.

Advertisement

* As of July 26, the UNITED STATES had confirmed 3,487 cases.

* On June 12, VENEZUELA confirmed its first case.

Sources: World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, Reuters stories, and local government press releases.

Also Read Former Japanese Emperor Akihito recuperates from heart failure The former Emperor of Japan, Akihito, has been diagnosed with heart failure....