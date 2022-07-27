Monkeys attack dozens, evade traps in terrorized Japanese city

Yamaguchi city hall hired a special unit to hunt the animals with tranquillizer guns. 58 people were attacked since July 8.

They primarily targeted children and the elderly.

The monkeys are Japanese macaques, which are frequently depicted peacefully bathing in hot springs.

Advertisement

TOKYO – Monkeys have attacked residents in a southwestern Japanese city, attempting to steal babies, biting and clawing at flesh, and sneaking into nursery schools.

Yamaguchi city hall hired a special unit to hunt the animals with tranquillizer guns after 58 people were attacked since July 8.

Traps haven’t worked because the monkeys aren’t interested in food. They primarily targeted children and the elderly.

“They are very smart, and they tend to sneak up and attack from behind, often grabbing at your legs,” Masato Saito, a city official, said on Wednesday.

On Saturday, July 23, 2022, this image from a video shows a monkey loitering around a home in Yamaguchi, Japan. Monkeys have been attacking residents in the southwestern Japanese city, attempting to steal babies, biting and clawing at flesh, and sneaking into nursery schools.

When confronted by a monkey, Saito advises not to look them in the eyes, to make yourself appear as large as possible, such as by spreading open your coat, and to back away as quietly as possible without making sudden movements.

Advertisement

A monkey attacked a woman while she was hanging laundry on her veranda. Another victim was seen with bandaged toes. They were astounded and terrified by how large and fat the monkeys were.

The monkeys terrorising the neighbourhood are Japanese macaques, which are frequently depicted peacefully bathing in hot springs.

The team with the tranquillizer gun captured one male monkey Tuesday, measuring 49 centimetres (1.6 foot) in height and weighing 7 kilogrammes (15 pounds). It was determined to be one of the attacking monkeys based on various pieces of evidence and was executed.

However, more attacks were reported following the capture.

So far, no one has been seriously injured. However, all have been advised to seek medical attention. In some cases, ambulances were dispatched.

Although Japan is industrialised and urbanised, mountains and forests cover a significant portion of the archipelago. Rare attacks on humans have occurred by bears, boars, and other wildlife, but not by monkeys.

Advertisement

Nobody seems to know why the attacks occurred, and where the troop of monkeys came from is unknown.

“In my entire life, I have never seen anything like this,” Saito said.

Also Read Fanfare as Croatia’s Chinese-built bridge finally opens China built the 2.4km (1.5 mile) Peljesac bridge, but the European Union...