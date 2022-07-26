More than 200 beagles arrive to Southern California after being rescued (credits:google)

The dogs had never been outside of their cages or on grass before.

One female dog had letters tattooed inside her ear after she was forced to be bred and used for medical tests.

More than 200 beagles rescued from a Virginia lab have arrived in Southern California and will be available for adoption soon.

Priceless Pets, a volunteer rescue shelter in Chino Hills, welcomed the former dogs who had previously been caged and used for medical tests.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, approximately 4,000 beagles were rescued from a breeding company called Envigo RMS LLC, which sells the dogs to medical laboratory sites. The business is based in Virginia.

“We were able to intercept them before they were tested. So we are thankful that they never had to go through all of that “On Monday, rescue spokesperson Ashlee Sprague told CBSLA Reporter Nicole Comstock.

Unfortunately, one female beagle was forced to endure breeding and branding. Inside her ear, she had letters tattooed.

But she no longer has to be concerned. In May, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against that breeding facility, alleging dozens of violations of animal welfare.

The company denied the allegations but announced that the facility would be closed and the dogs would be placed with the Humane Society.

“Animals are used in the testing of large corporations such as Proctor and Gamble, Tide, L’oreal, and Dawn. They are all testing on animals. So making better decisions when purchasing our products is the most effective way to assist “Sprague explained.

People can also help by providing loving homes for deserving dogs. The beagles in Chino Hills are all between the ages of one and five.

Despite everything the dogs have been through, they’re all as sweet as can be, according to Comstock.

“Their breed is incredible. Their disposition is excellent; they are usually good with children and other dogs, but these ones do have those requirements.” “Sprague explained. “They are fearful and timid. They have no idea what it’s like to be a dog, so they need adopters who can give them the time and patience they need to learn how to be a dog.”

