Edition: English
Edition: English

More than a dozen gunmen are involved in a shootout in Mexico City

  • Four police officers were wounded in a shootout with more than a dozen gunmen armed with machine guns and grenades.
  • Police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch said 14 people had been detained, while two kidnap victims were freed.
  • 150 officers, soldiers and three helicopters participated in the operation in Mexico City.
Officials have reported that four police officers were injured in a confrontation in Mexico City; with more than a dozen attackers who were carrying machine guns among their arsenal.

The suspects also had a sniper weapon and grenades with them. 14 persons, according to police commander Omar Garcia Harfuch, had been apprehended; but two abduction victims who had reportedly been kept against their will had been released.

A total of 150 cops, troops, and three helicopters, according to him, took part in the operation; which was sparked by reports from locals that armed men were imprisoning abducted individuals nearby.

Additionally, “a significant number of cocaine” were discovered next to a closed restaurant; that the gang had presumably been utilising as a safe house; according to Mr. Garcia Harfuch.

On the southern outskirts of Mexico City, in Topilejo, it took place.

