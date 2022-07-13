More than a dozen gunmen are involved in a shootout in Mexico City

Four police officers were wounded in a shootout with more than a dozen gunmen armed with machine guns and grenades.

Police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch said 14 people had been detained, while two kidnap victims were freed.

150 officers, soldiers and three helicopters participated in the operation in Mexico City.

Officials have reported that four police officers were injured in a confrontation in Mexico City; with more than a dozen attackers who were carrying machine guns among their arsenal.

The suspects also had a sniper weapon and grenades with them. 14 persons, according to police commander Omar Garcia Harfuch, had been apprehended; but two abduction victims who had reportedly been kept against their will had been released.

A total of 150 cops, troops, and three helicopters, according to him, took part in the operation; which was sparked by reports from locals that armed men were imprisoning abducted individuals nearby.

Additionally, “a significant number of cocaine” were discovered next to a closed restaurant; that the gang had presumably been utilising as a safe house; according to Mr. Garcia Harfuch.

On the southern outskirts of Mexico City, in Topilejo, it took place.

