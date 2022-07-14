Most of the Virginia citizens who went missing following floods have been located

Sheriff says all but three of the 44 people who went missing are in discovery.

Floodwaters are receding in Buchanan County, Virginia.

Crews from state and local agencies worked throughout the night to locate and reunite residents.

All but three of the 44 persons who were reported missing after disastrous floods; swept down roads and destroyed more than 100 homes have been found; by authorities in a rural area of southwest Virginia.

Sheriff John McClanahan of Buchanan County stated on Thursday that teams from regional and local organisations; worked all night to find and reunite people with their loved ones. He said that no injuries or fatalities were in reports.

After a deluge of rain struck the mountainous region on Tuesday night; first responders in Buchanan County started getting reports of damage and rising water. In the Virginia county that borders West Virginia and Kentucky; a number of tiny settlements are subject to impact.

Chief Deputy Eric Breeding of the County Sheriff’s Office stated on Wednesday; that the number of individuals missing is based on family members attempting to get in touch; with a resident in a place where there may be spotty or nonexistent phone connection.

“They may not actually be in difficulty or danger as a result. They’re only alerting us to the fact that we should check; on these individuals “Breeding told the media.

McClanahan stated on Thursday that the floodwaters are receding; and that the county is coordinating with Virginia Department of Transportation; employees to assess house damage; and clear debris and muck from the roads; in order to reopen them.

The severe floods that resulted in mudslides that blocked roads; and swept homes off foundations startled the locals, they claimed.

Deana Kimbrough told WCYB-TV, “We met at my house and we said if it got any higher that; we were just going to start heading up in the mountains to try to get safe; but thankfully, thank God, we didn’t have to.

Seth Owens told the channel that he was one among the persons; who took sanctuary at a post office while seeing seeing houses being washed away.

“The home is floating on down through there the next thing you know. Two of the houses washed off,” he claimed.

