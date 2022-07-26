Mother-of-three killed in hit-and-run in Doncaster leads to arrest of woman

Keita Mullen and another woman were hit by a vehicle in Bawtry, Doncaster.

A hit-and-run accident claimed the life of a mother-of-three.

Soon after midnight on Sunday, Keita Mullen and another lady were struck by a car; as they crossed High Street in Bawtry, Doncaster, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Three children, ages 10, 5, and 4 months, belonged to Ms. Mullen.

After being hit by the automobile, she passed away right there. Even after the incident, the motorist did not stop.

She was crossing the street with another victim, a 33-year-old lady, who also had minor wounds.

A 49-year-old lady was detained on suspicion of killing someone while driving recklessly.

She was later freed while a probe was ongoing.

The public has been requested by police to contribute any pertinent data and dashcam footage that can aid in the inquiry.

Police suspect the Nissan Juke the driver was driving was travelling down High Street in the direction of the Great North Road.

